California wildfire season delayed

California wildfire officials are warning while recent rains have helped with the current drought conditions, it will only delay fires, not prevent them.

Officials said while the hills are green at this time, they will dry out this summer, making way for dangerous fire conditions.

They predict the fire season will be delayed by 45 days and will begin mid-June.

SUGGESTED:

Officials said now is still a good time to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season by installing fire-resistant landscaping and practicing an evacuation plan.