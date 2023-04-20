Expand / Collapse search

California drought conditions continue to improve

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:48AM
Record snowpack starting to melt

Satellite pictures show just how fast the record snowpack is disappearing.

LOS ANGELES - California's drought situation continues to dwindle thanks to winter's epic storms. 

The U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday that areas of drought continue to dwindle, down from more than 99% at the Oct. 1 start of the water year.

According to the latest map, an estimated 743,142 people live in drought areas.

Maps courtesy U.S. Drought Monitor

California’s winter was marked by numerous atmospheric rivers that dumped enormous amounts of rain and blanketed mountains with an extraordinary snowpack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.