California weather: Rain to return to the forecast

Rain returns yet again to Southern California.

A weak storm system will bring mainly light rain to the area Monday and into Tuesday, with very light snow at higher elevations.

According to the National Weather Forecast, light rain will develop Monday afternoon with 0.25" of rainfall expected and up to 0.50" in the foothills.

Temperatures for Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the mid 60's. Wind is also anticipated with gusts at 25 to 35 mph.

Wednesday there is a light chance of lingering showers early in the day. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid 60's.

As for Thursday and Friday, forecasters expect it to be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the upper 60's to lower 70's.

On Saturday, there is a 30% chance of rain with cooler temperatures in the mid 60's.

Even though rain amounts are expected to be low this week, there is still a threat of additional landslides and mudslides because the ground is so saturated.

For Los Angeles, this marks the fourth-wettest February on record and the 10th-wettest month of all time.

Heavy snow could accumulate above 5,000 feet with a risk of at least light accumulation down to around 2,500 feet. The NWS said that anyone planning travel through Southern California next weekend, especially in the mountains, should prepare to delay travel or take alternate routes.