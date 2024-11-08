These California counties flipped from blue to red this election year

Could the state of California slowly turn red?

Numbers from the Secretary of State's Office show that several California counties flipped from blue in the 2020 election to red in 2024.

10 out of California's 58 counties flipped to red…voting for Trump.

Those counties include Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Inyo, Fresno, Merced, Butte, Nevada, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties.

In San Bernardino County, 51.2% of the vote went to Trump while 46.4% voted for Harris. In Orange County, which has been known for being more red, there was a slight marginal difference with 48.9% votes favoring Trump and 48.4% favoring Harris.

Overall, Harris won the state of California with 57.6% of the vote, while Trump trailed behind with only 39.8%. And in 2020, Biden won the state with 63.5% of votes in his favor, while Trump only gained 34.3%.

While California is demographically a blue state, currently in several key Congressional races, GOP candidates are leading over their democratic challengers.

As of Friday afternoon, Republican Michelle Steel is leading over Democrat Derek Tran in District 45. Republican Ken Calvert is leading over Democrat Will Rollins in District 41. Republican Mike Garcia is leading over Democrat George Whitesides in District 27. And in District 47, Republican Scott Baugh is leading over Democratic challenger Dave Min. Their place in the race differ by only a few hundred votes. Those races have yet to be officially called.

California is a key congressional battleground and these races will determine which party controls the chamber next year.

Disclaimer: Election results can change since they are not officially certified yet.