LIVE: California US House Race Election Results 2024

California is a key congressional battleground. A string of U.S. House races will determine which party controls the chamber next year.

There are at least six swing districts in the state, spanning from Orange County to the Central Valley.

While the state’s congressional delegation is heavily Democratic, it has about half a dozen competitive House races, and in 2022 a victory in one gave the GOP the House majority.

This year’s notable races include two Republican incumbents in the agricultural Central Valley, three other Republicans in Southern California and a Democratic open seat. One of the clearest paths for Democrats to reclaim the House is to pick up several GOP seats in friendly states such as California and New York.

District 27: Mike Garcia vs George Whitesides

Republican congressman Mike Garcia is being challenged by Democrat George Whitesides, a former NASA chief of staff. The once-conservative 27th District runs through Santa Clarita Valley, Palmdale, and Lancaster.

Garcia, a strong supporter of Trump, was first elected to the seat in 2019 and then again in 2022. Whitesides, who also is a former CEO of Virgin Galactic, says he would use his business experience to solve problems.

RELATED: Click here for more election results

District 47: Dave Min vs Scott Baugh

The 47th District, which includes Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, and other costal cities in the OC, is currently occupied by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who in 2022 narrowly defeated former Republican legislator Scott Baugh. Porter stepped aside to run for U.S. Senate but lost in the primary. Baugh is making another run for the seat, this time against Democratic legislator Dave Min.

District 41: Will Rollins vs Ken Calvert

Rep. Ken Calvert is the longest-serving Republican in California’s congressional delegation, having been first elected in 1992. Two years ago, he held off Democrat and former federal prosecutor Will Rollins by about 5 percentage points, and Rollins is back for another try. The 41st District, which spans from Corona to Palm Desert, is equally divided between Republicans and Democrats.

District 22: Rudy Salas vs David Valadao

The Central Valley’s 22nd District is a race between Republican incumbent David Valadao and former Democratic state Assemblymember Rudy Salas. The 22nd District is the largest agricultural region in California and spans from Bakersfield to Kings and Tulare counties.

Valadao held the district from 2013 until January 2019, lost the seat for a term, then won it back in a 2020 rematch with Democrat T.J. Cox. Salas is trying to claim the seat this year after losing to Valadao in 2022.

District 13: Adam Gray vs John Duarte

In the 13th District, which spans from Fresno to Merced County, Republican Rep. John Duarte is facing Adam Gray, the Democrat he defeated two years ago by one of the closest margins in the country, 564 votes. Duarte is often listed among the House’s most vulnerable Republicans, given that narrow victory.

Both candidates have been stressing bipartisan credentials. Duarte flipped the seat red in 2022 for the first time since 1974. Both Gray and Duarte are focused on water issues, a top priority for district voters due to the agricultural landscape.

District 45: Derek Tran vs Michelle Steel

Republican Rep. Michelle Steel, a South Korean immigrant, is seeking a third term in the 45th District. The district, which includes Westminster, Garden Grove, Cypress, and other Orange County cities, has a large Asian American demographic. Steel first won the seat in 2020 and then again in 2022. This year she faces lawyer and worker rights advocate Derek Tran, the son of Vietnamese refugees.

District 16: Sam Liccardo vs Evan Low

It's Democrat versus Democrat in the race for California's 16th Congressional District in the South Bay as Assemblymember Evan Low and former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo vie for the seat. The candidates are in a battle for Representative Anna Eshoo's seat, which she has filled for more than 30 years.

Low ended up on the November ballot thanks to the results of not one but two recounts after March's primary election, an issue put front and center by Liccardo.