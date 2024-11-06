Trump wins presidential race: Here's what he said his plan for California is

Donald Trump has won the U.S. presidential election, marking him as the 47th President of the United States.

Addressing his supporters from his campaign's watch party in Florida, Trump said, "Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future."

Trump is the first person convicted of a felony elected to the U.S. presidency, having been convicted of 34 felony counts in a New York hush-money case little more than five months ago.

Trump, who is still facing felony charges in at least two separate criminal cases, argued that he is the victim of a politicized justice system.

Trump is also the second former president in U.S. history to be reelected for a nonconsecutive term.

This will be Trump's second term as president. He was inaugurated as the 45th president on January 20, 2017.

Trump has been an outspoken critic of the current administration, blasting Biden and Harris on policies ranging from their handling of the economy to immigration.

He said as president his goals for California include improving safety, increasing the water supply, securing the border, lowering taxes, and making the state business friendly.

During a trip to LA in September, Trump promised to clean California, calling it a ‘mess.’

"…we can not allow comrade Kamala Harris and the communist left to do to America what they did to California. The state of California is a mess," the former president stated. "This whole state is one of the sad chapters in what's gone on with the radical left lunatics that we have to put up with."

He said as president he plans to have a great relationship with California leaders and work to rebuild the state.

Below is a breakdown of some of his top issues.

Economy

Trump has made the economy a key focus of his campaign, promising to "end inflation and make America affordable again."

Trump has said part of that plan includes bringing in more jobs and manufacturing opportunities.

As part of that goal, his campaign said he will extend his earlier policy of imposing tariffs, proposing a 60% fee on imports from China, and at least 10% on all other imports into the U.S.

The Trump-Vance Campaign said it will "defeat inflation" through policies that include deregulation, to promote economic growth, though he hasn’t offered specific details on the plan.

Housing

Trump said he will strip down regulations that increase costs for housing and open up large tracts of federal land to build new housing constructions and increase supply.

He also promised to promote homeownership through tax incentives and support first-time buyers.

The former president has used housing as another aspect of his plan to crack down on undocumented immigrants. He says he can reduce housing costs by preventing undocumented immigrants from getting mortgages, although figures from the non–profit research group Urban Institute suggest a very small portion of undocumented immigrants are homeowners in the U.S.

Immigration

The former president has made immigration a centerpiece of his run for the White House. He pledged to strengthen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), increase penalties for illegal entry and restore Title 42, which went into effect during the COVID-19 crisis and restricted access to cross Southern Border in the name of protecting public health.

The campaign also promised to launch the "largest deportation program in American history" and end sanctuary cities by cutting federal funding to sanctuary jurisdictions.

Gun control and crime

The Trump-Vance Campaign has promised to protect gun rights and has expressed opposition to gun-restriction laws. The Trump-Vance Campaign boasted that Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees expanded the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.