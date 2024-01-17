California most TikTok-obsessed US state, data shows

Are you addicted to TikTok? If you answered yes, you're definitely not alone.

California ranked first as the most addicted state in America, based on Google search data analyzed by QRFY. California taking the top spot may not be surprising, however, considering the extremely saturated social media influencer market, as well as the plethora of restaurants, shops, and beaches that create the perfect backdrop for that TikTok dance or skit.

The Golden State had an average monthly search volume of 5,202 per 100,000 residents, crowning it America's TikTok hotspot.

File photo of TikTok logo (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Nevada followed in second place, with a monthly search average of 4,983 per 100,000 residents, followed by New York (4,899 per 100K residents), Georgia (4,890 per 100K residents), and New Jersey (4,872 per 100K residents) rounding out the top five.

"The data pinpoints the areas most addicted to TikTok, and while the platform can be an amazing tool for sharing information and content across the globe, it can also tempt users to spend excessive amounts of time scrolling and consuming content that isn’t always beneficial for their mental health – especially if it prevents them from other activities," said CEO of QRFY Marc Porcar. "With this in mind, it is important users are using the platform responsibly to avoid negative impacts on their mental health."

On the other end of the spectrum, Wyoming ranked last, having searched for TikTok-related topics only 2,252 times each month per 100K people - a whopping 57% less than California.

Gabby Murray, a 19-year-old TikTok creator, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Photographer: Saul Martinez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Overall, the nation reported an average monthly search volume of over 13 million for TikTok-related terms. Since the app launched in 2016, it has had an estimated one billion monthly users worldwide.

To get these rankings, analysts at QRFY analyzed Google search volume behind 28 keywords related to TikTok – including ‘TikTok App’, ‘TikTok dances’, and 'TikTok songs.' This volume was then scaled against each state’s population to determine which states are searching for TikTok content the most - and which states aren't as interested.



