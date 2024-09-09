These are California’s fastest-growing suburbs with home values under $500K

The Brief Home prices continue to skyrocket across the nation. Renting and buying in California often rank among the most expensive in the U.S. A new study by GoBankingRates found the Southern California suburbs where the median home value is under $500,000.



A new study by GoBankingRates has revealed America’s fastest-growing suburbs with home values under $500,000. While another recent study found the median price of a starter home in Los Angeles is around $615,000 and $970,000 in San Francisco, some options in California offer home prices for less of a hefty price tag.

Suburbs are often a family-friendly option that have proximity to big cities without having to live in the heart of the hustle and bustle, along with the high cost of living that comes with it.

As an expensive state, not a single California suburb ranked in the top 10, but a few did make the top 50. For aspiring homeowners who feel leaving California is the best way of making that dream come true, the GoBankingRates study, which was based on median home prices in July, showed there are some options in the Golden State.

See the California options below.

Victorville (No. 47)

TOPSHOT - Homes on newer housing developments are located near powerlines in the high desert city of Victorville, California. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

July 2024 home value: $437,837

2020 total population: 122,958

2022 total population: 134,417

2-year percentage change in total population: 9.32%

Desert Hot Springs, California (No. 40)

(Getty Images)

July 2024 home value: $388, 705

2020 total population: 29,280

2022 total population: 32,386

2-year percentage change in total population: 10.61%

San Jacinto, California (No. 38)

July 2024 home value: $480,619

2020 total population: 48,786

2022 total population: 54,077

2-year percentage change in total population: 10.85%

Adelanto, California (No. 37)

Aerial view of homes in desert of Adelanto, Southern California. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

July 2024 home value: $397,484

2020 total population: 34,238

2022 total population: 37, 960

2-year percentage change in total population: 10.87%

All the California options are located in the Inland Empire, which encompasses San Bernardino and Riverside counties. With more affordable housing options, it's no surprise the area has seen a population boom.

RELATED COVERAGE: This California region is experiencing a population boom

More on the study

Overall, the states with the fastest-growing suburbs were Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Michigan and Texas. For those who left California, the Grand Canyon State is a popular choice. In addition to more affordable living, it’s nearby and offers plenty of sunshine.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

With that, three of the top 10 fastest-growing suburbs with home values under $500,000 are in Arizona. See the top 10 list below.

Mooresville, North Carolina (Charlotte suburb) Hamtramck, Michigan (Detroit suburb) Buckeye, Arizona (Phoenix suburb) Union City, Georgia (Atlanta suburb) Canyon Lake, Texas (San Antonio suburb) Olive Branch, Mississippi (Memphis, Tennessee suburb) Maricopa, Arizona (Phoenix suburb) Clermont, Florida (Orlando suburb) Leesburg, Florida (Orlando suburb) Goodyear, Arizona (Phoenix suburb)

Click here for more on the study.