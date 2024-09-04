This is how much you need to make to afford a starter home in Southern California

Good luck buying a starter home in Southern California. According to Redfin data, homebuyers must earn double the local median income to afford a starter home in SoCal.

"In both Anaheim and Los Angeles, a family would need to earn twice the local income to afford a starter home," wrote Redfin data journalist Dana Anderson. "Anaheim’s median income is $122,192; a family needs to earn $251,302 to afford the typical starter home. In Los Angeles, the median income is $93,197 and a household needs to earn $184,477 for a starter home."

The gap is only slightly smaller in San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

Broken down, your monthly payments in Los Angeles would be $4,612 or more, according to real estate brokerage site, Redfin, starter homes went for a median of $615,000 in July. In Anaheim, the median price of a starter home was $740,000, which would make your monthly payments $6,283 or more.

While the affordability gap for starter homes is biggest in California, Redfin found that in half of the 50 most populous U.S. metros, a family earning the local median income can't afford a starter home.

"It’s tough to afford even a starter home in much of California because even though residents tend to earn more money than some other parts of the country, it’s not enough to afford the state’s ultra-high home prices," Anderson noted. "Among the pool of starter homes on the market in many California metros, virtually none are affordable to someone earning the median income."

It's much less expensive to buy homes that are not in the Golden State, including Detroit, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Philadelphia, Redfin found.

The estimated monthly payment for starter homes in the U.S. requires an annual household income of about $80,000, which translates into $2,000 a month or less, Redfin data showed.

Redfin estimates the median U.S. household makes about $84,000 a year.

Featured article

Anaheim

Median price of home: $740,000

Monthly payment: $6,280

Income needed: $251,000

Los Angeles

Median price of home: $615,000

Monthly payment: $4,610

Income needed: $184,000

San Jose

Median price of home: $970,000

Monthly payment: $7,140

Income needed: $299,000

San Francisco

Median price of home: $950,000

Monthly payment: $7,140

Income needed: $258,000

San Diego

Median price of home: $653,000

Monthly payment: $4,950

Income needed: $198,000

Oakland

Median price of home: $629,000

Monthly payment: $4,850

Income needed: $194,000

Sacramento

Median price of home: $430,000

Monthly payment: $3,650

Income needed: $146,000

Source: Redfin

KTVU contributed to this report.