Over 1,000 replica firearms, suppressors, seized at LAX

The Brief Since the start of 2025, CBP officers at LAX have seized over 1,000 replica firearms from shipments originating in China. Replica firearms, though often non-functional, pose significant risks as they can be mistaken for real weapons, CBP said. Officials have seized 2,890 replica firearms since 2022.



Over 1,000 replica firearms have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Los Angeles International Airport since the start of fiscal year 2025, the agency announced in a statement Tuesday.

What we know:

Of the 1,000 replica firearms seized, 953 replica firearms, 111 replica suppressors, and 92 abandoned suppressors have been destroyed, the CBP said.

These shipments originated from China and were misdeclared as "Alloy Miniature Toys" to deceive officials, according to the CBP.

CBP officials made the seizures in collaboration with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy US Customs and Border Protection

The backstory:

Federal law mandates that toy guns, look-alike firearms, and imitation firearms sold or transported across state lines must have a blaze orange plug or stripe on the barrel.

California Penal Code 12556 further addresses the display of imitation firearms in public, which can result in criminal charges.

CBP's ongoing partnership with CPSC aims to prevent illegal products from entering the U.S. market, particularly from China.

What they're saying:

"If these items were to reach the streets, the consequences could be significant," CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles, Cheryl M. Davies stated. "Replica firearms—even though not always functional—can be easily mistaken for genuine weapons by the public and law enforcement. Such misidentification can lead to tragic outcomes."

CPSC Acting Chairman Peter Feldman expressed gratitude for the partnership, saying, "CPSC is committed to working alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at ports and borders to prevent illegal products from entering the U.S. market, especially from China."

"CBP remains committed to working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including federal, state, and local partners, to combat illegal imports and ensure public safety," said Andrew H. Douglas, CBP Port Director of Los Angeles International Airport. "By fostering strong relationships with agencies, we enhance intelligence sharing and enforcement efforts."

What's next:

CBP remains committed to working closely with other law enforcement agencies and external stakeholders to combat illegal imports and ensure public safety.

The ongoing cooperation between CBP, CPSC, and partners will continue to focus on destroying dangerous replica firearms to prevent them from endangering communities.

Dig deeper:

To learn more about CBP's regular seizures of real firearms, visit their website.