California sues Chino Valley Unified School District over transgender policy
LOS ANGELE - A superior court judge on Wednesday will decide if a new policy at Chino Valley Unified School District requiring schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns is unconstitutional and whether it should remain in place during an ongoing litigation with the state.
The lawsuit, brought on by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, is the latest blow in an intensifying battle between a handful of school districts and the state about the rights of trans kids and their parents.
Bonta said policies like the one adopted by Chino Valley Unified School District will forcibly out transgender students and threaten their well-being. But the district’s board president and supporters say parents have a right to know the decisions their children are making in schools.
Bonta is seeking a court order to immediately block the policy in Chino Valley, a district about 35 miles east of Los Angeles, which requires schools to notify parents within three days if employees become aware a student is asking to be treated as a gender other than the one listed on official records.
"For far too many transgender children and gender-nonconforming youth, school serves as their only safe haven — a place away from home where they can find validation, safety, privacy. We have to protect that," he said. He argued that the policy discriminates against the students and violates the state constitution’s requirement of equal protection for all.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.