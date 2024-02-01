California storms bring fresh snow to mountain resorts

article

Now is the perfect time to hit the slopes after an atmospheric river brought heavy rain and snow to Southern California.

Mountain resorts saw several feet of fresh snowfall.

On Thursday, Mammoth Mountain reported more than 12 inches of snow on the ground. They say over the next 10 days over five feet of snow is expected to fall.

Photos courtesy of Visit Mammoth/ Samantha Lindberg ( Photos courtesy of Visit Mammoth/ Samantha Lindberg)

Meanwhile at Big Bear Mountain Resort, over six inches of snow was already on the ground Thursday and they predict over a foot to accumulate by Friday morning.

Big Bear Mountain Resort

Over the next 10 days, 47 inches of snow is expected in Big Bear.

This is the first wave of what’s expected to be a snowy two-week period for Big Bear and Mammoth Mountain with several atmospheric rivers aimed at Southern California’s mountain communities.

Thursday's storm is the first of two storms to hit the area. A larger storm is expected to arrive this weekend.

A winter storm warning was issued Thursday in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood and the Angeles Crest Highway. As much as 18 inches of snow could fall above 7,000 feet in the area, with 6 inches possible at 6,000 feet and 3 inches at elevations as low as 4,500 feet. The snow will be accompanied by winds gusting at up to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

When driving on snowy roads, chain restrictions are in place and road conditions will be impacted. The latest road conditions can be found on the Cal Trans website.