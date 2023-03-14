California storm: Anticipated heavy rainfall triggers Flood Watches across SoCal

The eleventh atmospheric river of the season is making its way to Southern California with pockets of heavy downpours expected to hit Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

In anticipation of strong winds and high-intensity rainfall, the National Weather Service issued weather alerts across the region.

Los Angeles County

The NWS expects the rain to strike Los Angeles County after 11 a.m. Tuesday with wind gusts having the potential to reach 15 mph. With a 100% chance of rain, heavy rainfall is expected Tuesday evening with new precipitation amounts between one and two inches.

Wednesday brings rain chances before 11 a.m. and the storm will begin to taper off by the afternoon hours.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountain communities from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday

Park Closures

Six Flags Magic Mountain will be closed Tuesday.

Inland Empire

San Bernardino and Riverside counties will be wet with heavier rainfall expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. On Tuesday night, the NWS said the area could see between two and three inches of rain.

The greatest concern is for residents in the San Bernardino Mountains who continue on a long road to recovery in the aftermath of a series of storms that brought massive amounts of snowfall to the area, leaving residents trapped for over a week.

If your home or business was damaged in the storms, you can report it to the San Bernardino Fire Department here.

While this storm isn’t expected to bring more snow to the mountain communities, the storm is warm, and the rain will equate to snowmelt. The storm will also bring roaring winds to the higher elevations, with wind gusts possibly reaching up to 40 mph Tuesday afternoon. According to the NWS, the area could see between two and three inches of rain.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Watch is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday

A Wind Advisory is in effect in the mountain communities from 12 p.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday

Resort closures

Mt. Baldy Resort announced it will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mountain High will also close its doors on Tuesday and Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Orange County

Wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph Tuesday afternoon when the downpours are set to hit Orange County, bringing between one and two inches of rain. The heavy rainfall has the potential to continue into Wednesday morning with stronger winds.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Watch is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday

Park Closures

Knott’s Berry Farm will be closed Tuesday.

Ventura County

The heaviest rainfall is expected Tuesday evening, with new precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph on Tuesday night. Wednesday brings a 50% chance of rain as the storm begins to taper off.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Watch is. in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountain communities from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday



