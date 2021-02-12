California schools to reopen? Newsom hints at making announcement

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom was expected on Friday to provide some details as to what statewide school reopening plans could look like as more than six million public school students continue to deal with the struggles of distance learning.

This comes a week after the Centers for Disease and Control suggested schools could reopen without teachers receiving vaccines.

In Southern California, some districts have been able to resume in-person learning for TK-second graders.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is the second-largest in the nation. Due to the pandemic, students have been learning remotely for almost a year.

Earlier this week, City Councilman Joe Buscaino introduced a motion Tuesday that would ask the city's lawyers to explore legal options to compel schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District to reopen for in-person learning.

In response, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner released a statement saying in part that "political stunts will not reopen schools" after a city councilmember announced plans to introduce a motion asking the city attorney to explore legal options for forcing the district to reopen its campuses for in-person learning, despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom is set to provide a coronavirus update at 11 a.m.

KTVU's Cristina Rendon and Lisa Fernandez, as well as FOX 11's Kelli Johnson, contributed to this report.

