California's 'robotaxi crackdown': New law allows police to cite driverless cars

The Brief California's Assembly Bill 1777 implements strict new traffic safety regulations specifically targeting driverless robotaxis operating on public roads. The law allows law enforcement to issue formal traffic citations directly to autonomous vehicle (AV) companies, while mandating 24/7 priority communication lines and instant digital geofencing capabilities for first responders. It's unknown how heavily the Department of Motor Vehicles will penalize companies based on these traffic citations, or how the rules will adapt if federal autonomous vehicle standards change.



Beginning July 1, a newly-enacted traffic safety measure, Assembly Bill 1777, will establish a comprehensive regulatory framework to hold autonomous vehicle companies accountable for real-world road violations.

The law fundamentally changes how driverless robotaxis interact with both law enforcement and emergency personnel across California.

What we know:

AB-1777 successfully closes a long-standing legal loophole by explicitly giving police the authority to officially cite autonomous vehicle companies for moving violations, mirroring the consequences faced by human drivers.

These citations will be issued as formal notices of noncompliance sent directly to the manufacturers, who must then report them to the DMV.

To improve scene safety, AV manufacturers are required to provide emergency workers with a dedicated, 24/7 priority telephone line and equip their driverless fleets with built-in, two-way communication systems so officers can speak directly with remote operators.

SUGGESTED:

If a robotaxi inadvertently blocks a disaster scene or active emergency, first responders can deploy a digital "geofence" boundary.

Once this digital order is transmitted, the AV company is legally obligated to force the vehicle to detour or exit the area within two minutes.

What we don't know:

While the law outlines the citation process, it does not define specific financial or criminal punishments for companies that accumulate repeated notices of noncompliance.

It is currently up to the DMV to establish exactly how these citations will impact a company's long-term testing and deployment permits.