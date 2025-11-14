LIVE UPDATES: Rain arrives in Southern California

The strongest storm of the season has officially made its way into Southern California, bringing widespread rain to the region.

Ahead of the storm, California Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed additional resources in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties. In addition, evacuation orders were issued for several burn scar zones in LA County.

PREVIOUS: Evacuations issued in LA County, Newsom sends additional resources

Forecasters predicted the storm would deliver a month’s worth of rain in just a few days.

Evacuation warnings issued

Evacuation warnings were issued for residents in the Eaton, Palisades, Sunset, Canyon, Hurst, Kenneth, Lidia and Bridges burn scar zones.

Theme park closures

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farm announced the parks will be closed on Friday, Nov. 14 due to inclement weather. Tickets at the parks can be used for one public operating day through the end of 2025.

Follow FOX 11 for updates on the storm below:

8 a.m.: Good Day LA provided team coverage as activity increased across the Southland. FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban reported forecast models showed light showers in the Inland Empire and LA County with sprinkles in most of Orange County.

In addition, Rachel Aragon spoke to neighbors at the scene were a downed tree smashed a car in the Westlake District, Mario Ramirez reported from the Palisades burn zone where mud and debris flow were possible once rain intensity increased, and Koco McAboy reported from the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills where rain was consistently falling.

7:35 a.m.: Surf was up in Malibu as a group of surfers weren't going to let the rain stop them from their morning routine. The move is not encouraged by officials.

6:20 a.m.: SkyFOX flew over wet roadways in Hollywood following a deadly crash.

6:15 a.m.: SkyFOX flew over a downed tree in the Westlake Village along Hoover Street. While someone's truck was crushed in the incident, no injuries were reported.

5 a.m.: FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reported nonstop rain from Malibu in the Palisades burn scar area. City crews lined up thousands of feet of k-rail and sandbags to help prevent mud and debris flow.

FOX 11's Koco McAboy reported from Altadena where Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies went door-to-door to inform residents of the evacuation warning and that they should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.