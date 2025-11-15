California family swept into water; 5-year-old girl missing, her dad dies, her mom hospitalized

The Brief A 5-year-old girl is missing after she and her family got swept into the water in Monterey County, California. The girl's dad died at the hospital and the mom was taken to the hospital after the three family members all got swept into the Pacific Ocean. The girl has remained missing since Friday, November 14.



A California family got swept into the water, resulting in a 5-year-old girl going missing, her dad dying and her mom in the hospital.

What we know:

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call of a family being swept into the Pacific Ocean near Garrapata State Park a little after 12:45 p.m. on Friday, November 14.

The local lifeguard pulled the 39-year-old father out of the water and began CPR. The man's daughter was also in the water, but as of Saturday morning, crews have yet to find the little girl. The man's wife, or the girl's mom, was also swept into the water with the other two family members, but was able to get back to shore with an off-duty lifeguard. The mother was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

PHOTO: Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

As of 4 p.m. on November 15, the whereabouts of the missing girl remains unknown.

Officials have not released the identity of the family members who got swept into the water.

It is also unknown how the family ended up getting swept into the water just off Monterey County, California.