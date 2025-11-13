California storm: Evacuation warnings issued as rain threatens burn scar zones in LA County

The Brief Southern California is preparing for a storm expected to deliver a month's worth of rain in just a few days, prompting safety measures and road closures. Evacuation warnings are in effect for parts of L.A. County due to the threat of mud and debris flows, particularly near burn areas. Residents are advised to make emergency plans and stay alert as the strongest storm of the season approaches.



Evacuation warnings are set to take effect in several Los Angeles County communities where recent wildfire burn scars leave the terrain vulnerable to debris flows. The warnings come ahead of steady rain expected Thursday through Sunday.

What we know:

LA County officials say heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are possible starting Thursday, Nov. 13 and extending through at least Sunday, Nov. 6. Due to the risk of mud or debris flows in areas scarred by recent fires, some neighborhoods have been placed under evacuation warning status.

Areas impacted

The burn scar areas under evacuation warning include the Eaton, Palisades, Sunset, Canyon, Bethany, Eaton, Hurst, Kenneth, Sunset, Lidia and Bridge fires.

Sunset Fire evacuation zone. (Genasys Protect)

Palisades Fire evacuation zone. (Genasys Protect)

Canyon Fire evacuation zone. (Genasys Protect)

Hurst Fire evacuation zone. (Genasys Protect)

The warnings are set to be activated Thursday at 6 p.m. and will remain in effect through Sunday at 11 a.m.

Road Closures

Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Palisades will be closed from 6 p.m. tonight through at least Sunday for safety reasons. This closure affects a 3.6-mile stretch from PCH to Grand View Drive.

What an evacuation warning means

When under evacuation warning, residents are asked to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Officials advise: gather loved ones, pets, documents and medications, and if you need more time to evacuate — such as older residents, people with mobility issues, families with small children or pets — you should consider leaving now.

What to do now

If you live near a burn zone listed above, begin preparing now: secure important items, plan for potential evacuation, move vehicles away from vulnerable slopes or drainage areas.

Stay tuned to local authorities and be alert to changing conditions.

Sign up for emergency notifications and know your evacuation routes and safe shelter options.

Contact 2-1-1 for additional preparedness support or referral services.

What you can do:

Officials are urging residents in warning zones to make emergency plans, stay alert, and be ready to evacuate if mandatory orders are issued. Homeowners are advised to clear gutters and drains and pick up sandbags, especially if they live near slopes or burn scars.