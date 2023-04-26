Expand / Collapse search

California's mosquito population could explode this summer: Here's why

By FOX 11
Published 
Updated 1:22PM
California
FOX 11

Mosquito population could explode after winter storms

LOS ANGELES - Experts said the recent storms across Southern California could lead to an unexpected problem — an increase in the mosquito populations.

This comes after more than a dozen atmospheric rivers dumped multiple feet of rain on the region in recent weeks. 

Now, with the warm weather returning, this could cause a boom in the mosquito population. 

Rains filled reservoirs, drenched dry hillsides, and left standing water in unmaintained pools and containers, creating the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. 

Officials advise residents be vigilant with standing water - even an amount small enough to fill a bottle cap is enough for mosquitoes to breed. 

Winter rains become a breeding ground for mosquitoes

After more than a dozen atmospheric rivers battered California earlier this year, the state is now enjoying the sunshine but with that weather, Californians are also seeing the return of mosquitoes.

Residents are advised to be aware of all standing water sources, and dump and drain them.

As the mosquito season approaches, officials also advise people use approved insect repellents and wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothing to protect against mosquito bites and illnesses.

While there may be an increase in mosquitoes, officials said they do not expect a surge in West Nile virus cases. 