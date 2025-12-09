Jubilant Sykes: Grammy-nominated opera singer killed after dispute with son at Santa Monica home

The Brief Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call of assault in process, around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 8. The victim, later identified as opera singer Jubilant Sykes, was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was detained. The victim's son, Micah Sykes, was taken into custody.



Grammy-nominated opera singer Jubilant Sykes died following a dispute with his son at their Santa Monica home on Monday night, officials said. He was 71.

What we know:

Santa Monica police responded to a 911 call on December 8, 2025, at around 9:19 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault in progress inside a home near the intersection of 18th Street and Delaware Avenue.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Sykes' wife, who directed them into the home. Inside, officers found Sykes suffering from significant and traumatic injuries. Santa Monica Fire personnel responded and pronounced Sykes dead at the scene.

His son, 31-year-old Micah Sykes, was taken into custody without incident. Investigators confirmed the suspect had a history of mental illness.

Detectives believe the incident was isolated to the household, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

During the early stages of the investigation, police shut down portions of the neighborhood Monday night as officers documented the scene and continued gathering evidence.

On Tuesday, forensic specialists continued to process physical evidence, including a weapon that was recovered at the scene.

More about Jubilant Sykes

HOLLYWOOD - JULY 08: Singer Jubilant Sykes arrives at the Stephen Sondheim's 75th Birthday Concert And ASCAP Foundation Benefit at the Hollywood Bowl on July 8, 2005 in Hollywod, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

Members of Calvary Baptist Church in Santa Monica identified the victim as Jubilant Sykes, a well-known singer in their congregation.

His career included performances at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center and the Apollo Theater — as well as hundreds of other major venues around the globe.

What they're saying:

A neighbor spoke to FOX 11 as investigators continued to canvas the area.

"A heard he got shot when I got to work and for what reason? I don't know. I don't know if they had family issues or problems or whatever," said Sammy Murphy, a family friend. "It's sad. It's really sad. It's sad for both parties, especially his son. Why would you shoot your dad, man?"

What's next:

Micah Sykes will be booked for homicide, Santa Monica PD officials said. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Dig deeper:

This is at least the fourth case of patricide to occur in the region recently.

In Simi Valley, radiologist Dr. Eric Cordes, 63, and his wife Vicki Cordes, 66, were gunned down in their driveway by their son.

The week before, 47-year-old Juan Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of killing his 70-year-old father in Perris. And in Lake Balboa, 30-year-old Joshua Bonilla allegedly stabbed his father, 62-year-old Elias Bonilla, to death.