2 California residents win $10 million from lottery scratchers

Two very lucky California residents are new millionaires after purchasing some winning California Lottery scratchers, according to officials.

Jose Sanchez of Stanislaus County won $5 million after playing a 2023 scratcher ticket he bought at Bait Barn in Waterford.

The owner of Bait Barn, Avtar Sra, received $25,000 for selling the winning ticket and said business has been booming since then.

"Customers are excited. This is the first time a big win like this has happened in my life," Sra told the California Lottery.

Sra plans to invest some of the money back into the business and give some to employees.

"Thanks to the local community, they helped us survive here as a business," Sra added.

Sanchez didn’t say what he plans to do with his millions.

The second lucky winner - Eduardo Pingquian - won $5 million after playing the Extreme Cash scratchers ticket. Pingquian bought his winning ticket et at Fastrip, a convenience store in Kern County.

Congrats to the lucky winners!