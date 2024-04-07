Expand / Collapse search

Mega Millions ticket worth $327K sold in California

Published  April 7, 2024 10:41am PDT
Lottery
The $997 million prize is the l0th largest in U.S. lottery history.

LOS ANGELES - Check your lottery tickets!

Someone out there is holding on to a lucky Mega Millions ticket after matching five numbers in Saturday night's drawing. 

That ticket was purchased at Karavan Liquors located at 27445 Hesperian Boulevard in Hayward, according to California Lottery officials. 

That ticket is worth $327,028.

The winning numbers drawn were 20, 30, 54, 63, 65, and Mega number 14.

There were no winners for the $67 million jackpot prize from Friday. 

The jackpot now sits at a whopping $97 million. The next drawing will be held on Tuesday, April 9. 

According to lottery officials, players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance to match all six numbers.

Good luck!