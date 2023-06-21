California Lottery scratcher tickets worth millions bought at these stores
LOS ANGELES - Four lucky people in California are new millionaires after striking it rich with some winning scratchers.
The four players won a combined $9 million, according to California Lottery officials.
Here's where the winners purchased their tickets:
Los Angeles County
Pamela Adelamini won $5 million playing a Premier 7's Scratchers game. She bought her ticket from the Ralph's in Stevenson Ranch.
Fresno County
Rudy Mendoza won $1 million on a Diamond 8's Scratchers game. He bought his ticket from the Speedway on East Avenue in Fresno.
Kern County
Robert Gage won $2 million on an Instant Crossword Scratchers game. He got his ticket from Sunny View Gas Stop in Tehachapi.
Stanislaus County
Prince Chand won a whopping $1 million on a Perfect Gift! Scratchers ticket he purchased from Liquor House II in Modesto.
Congrats to all the new millionaires!
SUGGESTED:
- $1 million Powerball ticket sold in San Diego County
- California Lottery winner gets lucky a 2nd time
- $12M California Lottery tickets purchased at these stores
If you didn't win big this time around, there are two large jackpots still up for grabs Wednesday night. The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $400 million, while SuperLotto Plus has grown to $69 million for tonight's drawing.
Good luck!