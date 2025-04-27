These California Lottery players are new millionaires - see where they bought their tickets

Four California residents are a little bit richer after striking it big with the California Lottery.

For Pasadena resident Heidy Felipe, she woke up to an email asking her to log in to her California Lottery account for "important information."

"When I saw the email, I couldn’t believe it," Felipe told the California Lottery. "The next day, I went to the Lottery office, where they confirmed it was real, and I was speechless."

When the money from the 2nd Chance drawing came, $40,000 minus federal taxes, Felipe paid off her car.

"It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me," she said.

In Rancho Cucamonga, Meber Hawara purchased a $10 million Super Bonus Scratchers game from Sunrise Liquor and Market and hit the top prize!

Rosario Juarez De Callejas took home $1 million after winning the top prize from the $1 Million Ultimate Cash Scratchers game. She bought her ticket at Fresh Donuts in Inglewood.

In Northridge, Marco Carillo won the $1 million top prize from a Loteria Grande Scratchers ticket he bought from Corbin Express Wash.

Congrats to all the lucky winners!