Powerball ticket worth $515 million sold in California

Calling all Powerball players - check your lottery tickets!

One lucky California Lottery player matched all 5 numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night's drawing.

That means the single ticket is worth a whopping $515 million!

The lucky ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store located at 763 North Euclid Street in Anaheim. The retail location also earns a max bonus of $1 million for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 21, 7, 11, 61, and 53, and the Powerball was 2.

Saturday night's drawing was the latest since an Oregon man won the $328.5 million jackpot in January.

The next Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Monday, March 31 will reset to $20 million.

Meanwhile, the SuperLotto Plus jackpot continues to grow - now at an estimated $15 million. The next drawing is on Wednesday, April 2.