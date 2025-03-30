Powerball ticket worth $515 million sold in California
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Calling all Powerball players - check your lottery tickets!
One lucky California Lottery player matched all 5 numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night's drawing.
That means the single ticket is worth a whopping $515 million!
The lucky ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store located at 763 North Euclid Street in Anaheim. The retail location also earns a max bonus of $1 million for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
The winning numbers were 21, 7, 11, 61, and 53, and the Powerball was 2.
Saturday night's drawing was the latest since an Oregon man won the $328.5 million jackpot in January.
The next Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Monday, March 31 will reset to $20 million.
Meanwhile, the SuperLotto Plus jackpot continues to grow - now at an estimated $15 million. The next drawing is on Wednesday, April 2.
The Source: Information for this story is from a press release published by the California Lottery on March 29, 2025.