6 lottery millionaires bought winning tickets at these Southern California locations

California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now.

They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!

California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of the big winners and where they purchased the lucky tickets, in case you were wondering and wanted to try your hand at a scratcher or two.

Anaheim

Sang Hwang won $1 million by playing a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket from Five Points Liquor store.

Encino

A lucky 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket purchased by Richard Galindo Jr. made him $1 million richer. He purchased his ticket at a 7-Eleven.

Glendale

Koo Young Lim matched five numbers on a Powerball ticket, winning $1.5 million. He purchased his ticket at a United Oil gas station.

Los Angeles

Shalom Katz matched 5 numbers from a Mega Millions drawing back in June, racking up $7.7 million. He bought his ticket at the CVS on South La Brea Avenue. The store also gets $35,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Pasadena

Varant Palanijan is $2 million richer after playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket from Stater Bros.

Pomona

Miriam Karina Lopez Perez won $5 million on a $5,000,000 Extreme Cash Scratchers ticket she got at Jim's Liquor.

If you're more into the big games, tonight’s Powerball jackpot has reached $353 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has already grown to $410 million.

Good luck!