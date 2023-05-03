California lawmaker Dave Min cited for misdemeanor DUI

article

State Senator Dave Min says he was cited for a misdemeanor DUI Tuesday night.

The lawmaker from Orange County wrote an apology on his Facebook saying, "My decision to drive last night was irresponsible. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions. To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington."

According to the LA Times, Min was released from the Sacramento County jail Wednesday morning. The circumstances surrounding his arrest are unknown.

Min is running for California’s 47th Congressional District, which is currently held by Rep. Katie Porter. Earlier this year Porter announced her run for U.S. Senate… a seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber.

In April, two House Democrats called on Feinstein to resign following her extended absence from Washington. The 89-year-old Feinstein announced in March that she was being treated for shingles. She has not returned to the Senate since then. Her office says she continues to work from home in San Francisco.