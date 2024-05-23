This California hotel is best in US, according to TripAdvisor

If you're looking to stay in the best hotel in the U.S., you apparently don't have to go too far if you live in Southern California.

TripAdvisor just revealed the top hotels in its Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best rankings, which "celebrate the highest level of excellence in travel," and are awarded to hotels with a high volume of exceptional reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period.

According to TripAdvisor, out of the 8 million listings on the website, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.

The Shore Hotel in Santa Monica took the top spot as best hotel in the U.S. According to TripAdvisor, the pet-friendly hotel stood out for its eco-friendly design, high-fi rooms, and for incorporating advanced UV sanitization technology for a safe and clean stay.

SUGGESTED:

The location is prime as it's near the popular Santa Monica Pier. But if you're staying in, TripAdvisor noted the roomy suites with ocean views, comfy beds, and amenities including outdoor pool, fitness center, and free bike rentals.

"The Shore Hotel offers a great value - perfect, central location, a great pool/hot tub area, gym, easy processes, nice clean rooms. Ramon at the front desk was great, adding a unique degree of friendliness. I recommend and would stay here again," one reviewer wrote.

"Such a lovely warm hospitality - modern ambience but still cozy and personal. We loved the poolside cafe and the welcoming staff," another said.

Two other California hotels made the list - Hotel Emblem San Francisco (#14) and Hotel Drisco Pacific Heights (#21) - both in the Bay Area.

To see the full list of best hotels in the U.S., tap or click here.