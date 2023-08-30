California heat wave: When will cooler weather arrive?

Are you enjoying the lingering summer heat or wishing for cooler weather to welcome fall?

After a few days of triple-digit heat for some parts of Southern California as it baked in a mini-heat wave approaching the Labor Day holiday, relief is in sight.

Thing will start to cool down Wednesday, and by Thursday and Friday, a wave of low pressure is expected to move in, bringing more onshore flow and below-normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

"Temperatures in most areas will drop below normal levels by Thursday and as much as 5-15 degrees below normal by Friday, with valley areas only in the upper 70s and 80s, a good 20 degrees cooler than today," the NWS said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The cooler conditions are expected to last into the Labor Day weekend.

Forecasters said the deepening marine layer could also increase the chance of some morning drizzle in some areas.

The low-pressure wave is expected to move out of the area starting Sunday, beginning a warming trend, but temperatures will "remain below normal at least through Monday."

Temperatures reached 102 degrees in Van Nuys on Sunday, while Lancaster reached 101 and Santa Clarita hit an even 100. Downtown Los Angeles reached 93 degrees Sunday.

City News Service contributed to this report.