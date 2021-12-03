California has three of the most dangerous freeways in the US, study says

It’s no surprise California has some of the worst traffic in the nation, but according to a recent study, California also has the most dangerous freeways in America.

A new insurance study found that three of the deadliest freeways in the US are in California.

The three freeways are Interstate 5, the 15 and the 80. Interstate 5 was ranked as the 3rd deadliest freeway. According to data from The Zebra, in 2019 there were 186 fatalities along the I-5.

The 5 runs through several major California counties including Sacramento, Los Angeles and the most deadly area, San Diego County. According to The Zebra, it’s a popular freeway for 18-wheelers to drive on, making it more dangerous for drivers.

Below is a ranking of the 10 deadliest highways in the US, according to data from The Zebra.

1. I-95

2. I-20

3. I-5

4. I-75

5. I-35

6. I-15

7. I-40

8. I-70

9. I-80

10. US-41

