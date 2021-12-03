Expand / Collapse search

California has three of the most dangerous freeways in the US, study says

By Alexi Chidbachian
California
Three of the most dangerous freeways in America are right here in California.

LOS ANGELES - It’s no surprise California has some of the worst traffic in the nation, but according to a recent study, California also has the most dangerous freeways in America. 

A new insurance study found that three of the deadliest freeways in the US are in California. 

The three freeways are Interstate 5, the 15 and the 80. Interstate 5 was ranked as the 3rd deadliest freeway. According to data from The Zebra, in 2019 there were 186 fatalities along the I-5. 

The 5 runs through several major California counties including Sacramento, Los Angeles and the most deadly area, San Diego County. According to The Zebra, it’s a popular freeway for 18-wheelers to drive on, making it more dangerous for drivers.

Below is a ranking of the 10 deadliest highways in the US, according to data from The Zebra. 

1. I-95
2. I-20
3. I-5
4. I-75
5. I-35
6. I-15
7. I-40
8. I-70
9. I-80
10. US-41

