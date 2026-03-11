California dominates 2026 'happiness' rankings: Fremont named #1 in US (again)

The Brief California dominated WalletHub’s 2026 happiness rankings, with Fremont securing the #1 spot nationwide for the second consecutive year. Four Golden State cities—Fremont, Irvine, San Jose, and San Francisco—cracked the top 20, excelling in emotional well-being and life expectancy. While California cities lead in health and social stability, researchers noted that high costs of living remain a significant hurdle for average earners.



California has emerged as the clear leader in American well-being, according to WalletHub's 2026 report on the Happiest Cities in America.

While the state faces ongoing economic pressures, its major hubs consistently outperformed the rest of the country in mental health, physical fitness, and community stability.

What we know:

Fremont was crowned the "Happiest City in America" for 2026, driven by a 74.09 overall score.

The Bay Area suburb leads the nation with the lowest separation and divorce rate (9.3%) and the highest share of households earning over $75,000 (nearly 80%).

Following closely in the top 10 are Irvine (#8) and San Jose (#10), with San Francisco (#17) and San Diego (#21) rounding out the top-tier rankings.

Southern California also saw strong representation, with Huntington Beach (#25), Chula Vista (#30), and Santa Clarita (#40) all appearing in the top 50.

These rankings were determined using 29 key indicators, including depression rates, income growth, and average daily leisure time.

What they're saying:

"Fremont, CA, is the happiest city in America, and one contributing factor is that the city has the highest share of households with an income above $75,000," said WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo.

He emphasized that beyond wealth, Fremont residents report the highest rate of life satisfaction and the fifth-highest average life expectancy in the U.S.

However, the "golden reputation" comes with a warning.

Local analysts noted that the cost of living in Fremont is roughly 2.2 times higher than the national average.

What you can do:

If you live in one of California’s lower-ranked cities but want to boost your "happiness score," experts suggest focusing on community ties.

Andrew Burnstine, Ph.D., notes that "social support and trust in your community are stronger predictors of happiness than income alone."

Residents can engage with local parks—an area where California cities like Irvine excel—to lower stress levels and improve mental well-being without needing a salary increase.