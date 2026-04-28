Hilton and Steyer lead tight California governor race ahead of crucial debate
LOS ANGELES - A new poll reveals a statistical dead heat at the top of the California gubernatorial race, with Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Tom Steyer leading a packed field.
The findings come just as eight major candidates prepare to face off in a high-stakes televised debate at Pomona College on Tuesday, April 28.
What we know:
The race to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom has narrowed to a few key players, though no single candidate has secured a commanding lead.
Hilton currently holds 16% of the vote, with Steyer at 15%. Only two other candidates, Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Chad Bianco, reached double digits in the survey conducted by CBS News.
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The poll, which surveyed 1,479 registered voters from April 23-27, highlights a sharp partisan divide regarding the state’s future.
While 71% of Democrats want a successor with policies similar to Newsom’s, 90% of Republicans are seeking a different agenda.
The race has seen significant churn following the exits of former front-runner Eric Swalwell and State Controller Betty Yee, the latter of whom has endorsed Steyer.
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What's next:
The eight qualifying candidates—Hilton, Steyer, Becerra, Bianco, Mahan, Porter, Thurmond, and Villaraigosa—will meet Tuesday evening at Bridges Auditorium.
The debate begins at 5:30 p.m. will be moderated by CBS journalists and Pomona College professor Sara Sadhwani, focusing on the economy, public safety, housing, and immigration.
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The 90-minute debate will be broadcast across CBS-owned stations throughout California and streamed on CBS News platforms.
The Source: This report is based on a CBS News poll of 1,479 registered California voters conducted between April 23 and April 27, 2026, with a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points. Information regarding candidate statements and debate logistics was sourced from official announcements by Pomona College and televised candidate forums. Historical context includes recent public records concerning congressional resignations and campaign endorsement videos, as well as previous FOX 11 reports.