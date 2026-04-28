Hilton and Steyer lead tight California governor race ahead of crucial debate

article

The Brief Steve Hilton (R) and Tom Steyer (D) have emerged as the narrow front-runners in the California gubernatorial race following a new CBS News poll. Hilton leads with 16%, followed closely by Steyer at 15%, while 26% of likely voters remain undecided ahead of the June 2 primary.



A new poll reveals a statistical dead heat at the top of the California gubernatorial race, with Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Tom Steyer leading a packed field.

The findings come just as eight major candidates prepare to face off in a high-stakes televised debate at Pomona College on Tuesday, April 28.

What we know:

The race to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom has narrowed to a few key players, though no single candidate has secured a commanding lead.

Hilton currently holds 16% of the vote, with Steyer at 15%. Only two other candidates, Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Chad Bianco, reached double digits in the survey conducted by CBS News.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California gubernatorial debate 1st face-off since Swalwell exit

The poll, which surveyed 1,479 registered voters from April 23-27, highlights a sharp partisan divide regarding the state’s future.

While 71% of Democrats want a successor with policies similar to Newsom’s, 90% of Republicans are seeking a different agenda.

The race has seen significant churn following the exits of former front-runner Eric Swalwell and State Controller Betty Yee, the latter of whom has endorsed Steyer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Newsom announces August special election to fill Swalwell’s vacated congressional seat

What's next:

The eight qualifying candidates—Hilton, Steyer, Becerra, Bianco, Mahan, Porter, Thurmond, and Villaraigosa—will meet Tuesday evening at Bridges Auditorium.

The debate begins at 5:30 p.m. will be moderated by CBS journalists and Pomona College professor Sara Sadhwani, focusing on the economy, public safety, housing, and immigration.

SUGGESTED: Spencer Pratt, Nithya Raman lead fundraising as LA mayor's race tightens

The 90-minute debate will be broadcast across CBS-owned stations throughout California and streamed on CBS News platforms.