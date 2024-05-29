California gets $91M for electric school buses: Here's what SoCal districts are getting them

article

Nearly 50 school districts across the state of California will soon be getting "clean" school buses, thanks to more than $91 million in rebates from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The money comes from the EPA's 2023 Clean School Bus Program, which was created by President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed in 2021. The program gives districts money for electric buses, which produce zero emissions, and propane and compressed natural gas buses, which have lower emissions than older diesel buses.

"EPA is proud to take another step in advancing the rollout of electric school buses in California, helping create a future where our children can breathe cleaner air," EPA’s Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman said in a press release.

In addition to the 47 school districts in California getting money, school districts in 46 other states, Washington, D.C., and several federally recognized Tribes and territories are also receiving money. According to the EPA, the majority of the money was given to districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities.

More than a dozen Southern California school districts will benefit from the rebates.

Here are the school districts in Southern California that will be getting electric buses:

Alhambra Unified

Arcadia Unified

Aveson School of Leaders District (Altadena)

Baldwin Park Unified

Centinela Valley Union High

Centralia Elementary

Chaffey Joint Union High

Compton Unified

Montebello Unified

Ontario-Montclair

Orange Unified

Palisades Charter High District

Rim of the World Unified

Saddleback Valley Unified

Simi Valley Unified

Ventura Unified

Walnut Valley Unified

Whittier Union High

The full list of rebate recipients can be found by tapping or clicking here.