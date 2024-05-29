California gets $91M for electric school buses: Here's what SoCal districts are getting them
SAN FRANCISCO - Nearly 50 school districts across the state of California will soon be getting "clean" school buses, thanks to more than $91 million in rebates from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The money comes from the EPA's 2023 Clean School Bus Program, which was created by President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed in 2021. The program gives districts money for electric buses, which produce zero emissions, and propane and compressed natural gas buses, which have lower emissions than older diesel buses.
"EPA is proud to take another step in advancing the rollout of electric school buses in California, helping create a future where our children can breathe cleaner air," EPA’s Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman said in a press release.
In addition to the 47 school districts in California getting money, school districts in 46 other states, Washington, D.C., and several federally recognized Tribes and territories are also receiving money. According to the EPA, the majority of the money was given to districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities.
More than a dozen Southern California school districts will benefit from the rebates.
Here are the school districts in Southern California that will be getting electric buses:
- Alhambra Unified
- Arcadia Unified
- Aveson School of Leaders District (Altadena)
- Baldwin Park Unified
- Centinela Valley Union High
- Centralia Elementary
- Chaffey Joint Union High
- Compton Unified
- Montebello Unified
- Ontario-Montclair
- Orange Unified
- Palisades Charter High District
- Rim of the World Unified
- Saddleback Valley Unified
- Simi Valley Unified
- Ventura Unified
- Walnut Valley Unified
- Whittier Union High
The full list of rebate recipients can be found by tapping or clicking here.