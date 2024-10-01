California forecast: Excessive heat warnings in place as summer-like temps return

The Brief Warm temperatures have returned to Southern California. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued heat advisories for parts of the Southland including the Inland Empire and San Fernando Valley. The heat wave is expected through at least early next week. Residents and visitors are asked to stay hydrated, to check on their elderly neighbors, and to limit their time outdoors.



It may be autumn, but Southern California is in the middle of yet another heat wave as unseasonably warm temperatures dominate the forecast.

While a marine layer has made for cooler mornings along the coast and some inland areas, the afternoons have been warm and sunny across the region, except for those on the coastline.

With the return of summer-like temperatures, including triple digits for some areas, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for some parts of the Southland, including San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Due to the combination of heat and low humidity, the potential for fire weather is a cause for concern. Fire authorities said the stubborn Line Fire, that’s been burning in San Bernardino County since early September, issued additional evacuations this week due to flare-ups.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend and into next week.

Excessive Heat Warning

An Excessive Heat Warning went into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday for multiple parts of the Southland including the Inland Empire, as well as the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, and parts of Ventura County. This includes the cities of Ontario, Corona, Rancho Cucamonga, Westlake Village, Pomona, Pasadena, and Thousand Oaks. The NWS expects afternoon highs in the upper 90s and up to 108 degrees. The warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS asks residents to stay hydrated and stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun due to the increasing possibility of heat-related illnesses.

How long will the heat wave last?

The current wave is expected to last through the first two weeks of October.