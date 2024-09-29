California weather: Heat advisories in effect as unseasonably warm temps forecast

Southern California is welcoming October with unseasonably warm temperatures this week as another heat wave moves into the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Excessive Heat Watches and Advisories are in effect Monday, with highs rising to the upper 90s in some valley areas and triple digits forecast in the high desert, the NWS said.

The warming trend is expected to peak Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures later in the week and into the weekend cooling slightly, but still above normal away from the coast.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

In the Antelope Valley, Palmdale will reach 97 on Monday, while temperatures will be cooler in Orange County, mostly staying in the 80s all week in inland areas.

Daytime temperatures at the beach will generally remain in the 70s, but will reach the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday in Santa Monica.

An increased fire danger is also in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, mainly in the mountains and valleys, due to the above-normal temperatures.

"A building heat wave combined with very low humidity, gusty northeast-southeast winds, and potential for large vertical plume growth will bring an extended period of elevated-brief critical fire wx conditions across mountains, valleys, and foothills through Wed," the NWS' Los Angeles office said Sunday.

City News Service contributed to this report.