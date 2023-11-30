Convicted California felon out on probation allegedly murders 3 in shocking shooting spree

A convicted felon who was out on probation when he allegedly killed three people - including his girlfriend and ex-girlfriend - all on the same day, has been charged with multiple counts of murder following the violent shooting spree, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

The suspect, 41-year-old Louis Peter Hernandez, allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and another person at a Fontana home on Nov. 25. He then shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in Riverside County, officials allege.

The terrifying spree also involved an altercation with a fourth surviving gunshot victim in Riverside County following an argument. That shooting remains under investigation and the victim is recovering.

SUGGESTED:

Hernandez, who is a known gang member with a history of violence, according to officials, was out on probation and post-release community supervision.

He has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of assault with a firearm. Additional charges are pending regarding the fourth victim.

Additionally, officials said special allegations for prior felonies and special circumstances have been filed, which makes it possible for this to become a capital murder case.

Hernandez appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 4.