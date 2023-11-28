California homeowner shot dead by homeless intruder: LAPD

Los Angeles homicide investigators on Tuesday announced the arrest of a woman experiencing homelessness after she allegedly shot and killed a 33-year-old homeowner.

On Monday, Nov. 27 around 6 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue, located near the intersection of W. Olympic and San Vicente boulevards in LA’s Mid-Wilshire area.

Arriving officers discovered the homeowner had been shot by an intruder. The victim was taken to an area hospital by Los Angeles City firefighter paramedics where he died.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

LAPD officials said the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jameelah Elena Michl, stayed at the scene.

Michl was booked on suspicion of murder and her bail was set at $3 million.

SUGGESTED: Vince Ricci: Philanthropist who shot at armed would-be robbers gets conceal carry permit revoked

According to the LAPD, Michl’s vehicle was being used as evidence in the investigation. Authorities said she was experiencing homelessness and lived inside the vehicle.

SUGGESTED: Woman dragged 50 ft during attempted purse snatching at Costco in Industry

Those with information are asked to contact LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Investigators at 213-382-9470. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at LA Crime Stoppers.