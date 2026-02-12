California expands wildfire survivor mortgage relief to $100,000

The Brief Governor Gavin Newsom announced a fourfold expansion of the CalAssist Mortgage Fund, increasing maximum grants from $20,000 to $100,000 for disaster survivors. The program now provides a full year of mortgage payments—up from three months—and is paid directly to mortgage servicers with no repayment required. Income eligibility limits have been raised significantly, with Los Angeles County households now qualifying with combined annual incomes up to $281,400.



California is significantly boosting financial aid for homeowners recovering from catastrophic wildfires, expanding a state-run mortgage relief program to provide up to $100,000 in non-repayable grants.

The move aims to stabilize households in fire-ravaged areas like Los Angeles and Butte counties as families transition from short-term forbearance to long-term rebuilding.

What we know:

The CalAssist Mortgage Fund, launched in June 2025 by the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA), has been expanded from a three-month assistance window to a full 12 months.

This increases the maximum grant amount from $20,000 to $100,000.

To date, the program has issued $6.5 million to 793 recipients, primarily survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires.

The state has also broadened income eligibility: in Los Angeles County, the limit rose by $70,000 to a new ceiling of $281,400, while Butte County’s limit is now $255,000.

What they're saying:

"As these communities continue rebuilding, we’re not going anywhere. The state of California is a committed partner every step of the way on the road to recovery," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom emphasized that the "unprecedented" nature of recent disasters demanded "flexibility and real-time action."

Rebecca Franklin, CalHFA chief deputy director, noted the urgency of the expansion.

"Many families affected by the LA fires have been on forbearance for a year now, and haven’t made a mortgage payment since the fires started," she said.

Sonia Linares, an Altadena resident who lost her home in January 2025, shared that the initial grant eased a "huge amount of stress," adding that the expanded support "gives families like mine a real chance to keep moving forward."

What's next:

Homeowners who have already received the original three months of assistance are now eligible to apply for the additional nine months to reach the new 12-month maximum.

The state continues to coordinate with over 160 lending institutions that have agreed to streamline forbearance requests, providing a "bridge" for survivors while insurance claims and rebuilding plans are finalized.

What you can do:

Survivors of disasters that occurred between January 2023 and January 2025 who were issued a "State of Emergency proclamation" or a "Major Disaster Declaration" are encouraged to check their eligibility.

A full list of income limits by county and the application portal can be found at the official program website at calassistmortgagefund.org/program-details.