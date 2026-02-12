California expands wildfire survivor mortgage relief to $100,000
LOS ANGELES - California is significantly boosting financial aid for homeowners recovering from catastrophic wildfires, expanding a state-run mortgage relief program to provide up to $100,000 in non-repayable grants.
The move aims to stabilize households in fire-ravaged areas like Los Angeles and Butte counties as families transition from short-term forbearance to long-term rebuilding.
What we know:
The CalAssist Mortgage Fund, launched in June 2025 by the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA), has been expanded from a three-month assistance window to a full 12 months.
This increases the maximum grant amount from $20,000 to $100,000.
To date, the program has issued $6.5 million to 793 recipients, primarily survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires.
The state has also broadened income eligibility: in Los Angeles County, the limit rose by $70,000 to a new ceiling of $281,400, while Butte County’s limit is now $255,000.
What they're saying:
"As these communities continue rebuilding, we’re not going anywhere. The state of California is a committed partner every step of the way on the road to recovery," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.
Newsom emphasized that the "unprecedented" nature of recent disasters demanded "flexibility and real-time action."
Rebecca Franklin, CalHFA chief deputy director, noted the urgency of the expansion.
"Many families affected by the LA fires have been on forbearance for a year now, and haven’t made a mortgage payment since the fires started," she said.
Sonia Linares, an Altadena resident who lost her home in January 2025, shared that the initial grant eased a "huge amount of stress," adding that the expanded support "gives families like mine a real chance to keep moving forward."
What's next:
Homeowners who have already received the original three months of assistance are now eligible to apply for the additional nine months to reach the new 12-month maximum.
The state continues to coordinate with over 160 lending institutions that have agreed to streamline forbearance requests, providing a "bridge" for survivors while insurance claims and rebuilding plans are finalized.
What you can do:
Survivors of disasters that occurred between January 2023 and January 2025 who were issued a "State of Emergency proclamation" or a "Major Disaster Declaration" are encouraged to check their eligibility.
A full list of income limits by county and the application portal can be found at the official program website at calassistmortgagefund.org/program-details.
The Source: This report is based on official statements and data released by the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA).