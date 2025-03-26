California now has more EV chargers than gas pumps

The Brief California has installed 178,549 public and shared private electric vehicle (EV) chargers statewide. This surpasses the number of gasoline nozzles by 48%. The California Energy Commission (CEC) estimates there are approximately 120,000 gas nozzles, compared to 178,000 EV chargers.



California has reached a significant milestone in its clean transportation efforts.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the installation of 178,549 public and shared private electric vehicle (EV) chargers statewide, which marks a 48% increase in EV chargers compared to gasoline nozzles.

What we know:

California now boasts more public and shared private EV chargers than gasoline nozzles, with the California Energy Commission (CEC) estimating around 120,000 gas nozzles in the state.

Out of the 178,000 EV chargers, over 162,000 are Level 2 chargers, and nearly 17,000 are fast chargers.

Additionally, more than 700,000 Level 2 chargers are installed in single-family homes across the state.

What they're saying:

"As the federal government works to make it harder for you to charge your electric car, California is doing the opposite. We now have nearly 50% more chargers than gas nozzles in the state, meaning you have more options than ever to charge your vehicle," Newsom said. "We’re embracing our clean car future and providing consumers more choices – no matter what ‘big government’ mandates come out of Washington."

"The California EV driver experience is getting better by the day," said CEC Chair David Hochschild. "The state continues to invest in EV infrastructure, with particular emphasis in hard-to-reach areas, making these vehicles an easy choice for new car buyers."

Big picture view:

California is leading the nation in zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure efforts, dedicating billions to support clean transportation goals.

The state has approved a $1.4 billion investment plan to expand its charging and hydrogen network, including projects like the Fast Charge California Project, part of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP).

This initiative will award $55 million to install EV fast-charging stations at businesses and publicly accessible locations.

By the numbers:

California's ZEV market remains large, with 1 in 4 Californians choosing zero-emission models over gasoline-powered cars for the last two years.

Thirty percent of new ZEVs sold in the U.S. are sold in California, according to the California Air Resources Board.

California's Strategy:

This milestone is part of California's broader strategy for a clean transportation future, which includes advancing ZEVs, clean fuel production, public transit enhancements, and a smarter electric grid.

The Newsom Administration is also working to prevent gasoline price spikes as the state transitions to cleaner transportation options.

What's next:

State agencies are working to expedite charger deployment, cut red tape, and plan for increased grid demand. This includes gathering better data on EV charger counts, prioritizing shovel-ready projects, and establishing charger reliability standards.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta recently issued a legal alert to streamline and expedite EV charger permitting.