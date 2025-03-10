Most motor vehicle thefts in America happen in this state, data shows

The Brief New data reveals California leads the nation in motor vehicle thefts with 195,875 incidents. Texas and Washington follow, with Texas reporting 124,483 thefts primarily from residences. Most of the car thefts occurred in residential areas and on highways.



California leads the nation in motor vehicle theft rates in 2023, according to a recent data analysis.

The study, conducted by 0-60 Specs using data from the FBI Crime Data Explorer, also highlighted specific locations within each state where cars are most at risk.

By the numbers:

In California, a staggering 195,875 cases were reported. This figure is 856.33% above the national average of 20,481.88 car thefts.

According to the data, vehicles in California are most vulnerable when parked on highways, roads, alleys, streets, and sidewalks, accounting for 48,585 of the reported cases.

Texas follows as the second-highest state for vehicle theft, with 124,483 cases, marking a 507.77% increase over the national average. In Texas, 44,568 thefts occurred at residences or homes.

Washington ranks third, with 53,066 cases of vehicle theft, a 159.09% increase over the national average. Cars in Washington are most at risk at residences or homes, with 19,335 cases reported.

Illinois is fourth, with 41,514 reported cases, a 102.69% increase over the national average. Highways, roads, alleys, streets, and sidewalks are the most targeted areas in Illinois, with 24,766 thefts recorded.

Colorado rounds out the top five, with 37,955 reported cases of auto theft in 2023, an 85.31% increase over the national average. In Colorado, 14,484 cars were stolen from parking lots, drop lots, or garages.

What we know:

Data was gathered from the FBI Crime Data Reporter to determine which states had the most reported motor vehicle thefts in 2023.

The national average was calculated based on the number of reports from all 50 states.

What we don't know:

While the data reveals the states with the highest theft rates, it does not provide information on the reasons behind these high rates or the effectiveness of measures being taken to combat vehicle theft in these areas.

What they're saying:

"The latest data highlights a concerning rise in motor vehicle thefts across several states, with California leading by a significant margin," said Emir Bacic, owner of 0-60 Specs. "The trends suggest that certain locations—such as highways, residential areas, and parking lots—pose the greatest risk for car owners. These findings show the importance of heightened security measures, including anti-theft devices and strategic parking choices, to mitigate the growing threat of auto theft."