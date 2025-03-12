Police seeing a rise in 'key cloner' car thefts: How to protect your vehicle

The Brief Police are warning the public of a new crime trend that has thieves cloning the key fobs of vehicles. Thieves are also placing similar devices underneath the dashboard to download the vehicle’s information.



The Burbank Police Department is warning the public about a recent crime trend involving vehicle thefts known as ‘key cloner.’

What we know:

Most newer model cars have keyless or smart remote entry, which allows the owner to enter or start their vehicle just by having the key fob close by.

According to police, thieves are apparently taking advantage of this newer technology by using aftermarket devices to remotely scan for a key fob signal and quickly create a cloned key.

The device to clone the key is about the size of a phone or tablet.

Police said thieves can place similar devices underneath the dashboard and download the vehicle’s information, which they can then program into a blank key fob.

Tips to prevent theft

What you can do:

The Burbank Police Department provided the following tips to help prevent and deter vehicle thefts:

When home, park your vehicle behind a gate or inside a garage, if possible.

Consider installing motion-sensing lights and video surveillance cameras where you park.

When not in use, consider storing your key fob in a Faraday pouch or signal blocking box.

Utilize a traditional steering wheel lock or similar locking device.

Purchase an aftermarket low-cost GPS tracking device, like Apple AirTag, Tile, or similar to conceal in your vehicle. Thieves often disable the factory installed tracking system.

Contact the dealership to see if your vehicle may be eligible for a security software update.