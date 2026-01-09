California drought-free for first time since Dec. 2020

The Brief The entire state of California is drought-free for the first time since Dec. 2020. During this time last year, some parts of the state were still considered "abnormally dry." The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor comes following a series of holiday storms.



For the first time since Dec. 2020, the entire state of California is drought-free, newly released data shows.

What we know:

On Thursday, Jan. 8, the U.S. Drought Monitor released its latest report. Following a series of storms that hit California at the end of 2025, including over the winter holidays, the Golden State is officially drought-free.

In November, Los Angeles logged the fifth-wettest November on record and over the winter holidays, a series of atmospheric rivers unleashed and drenched the region with rain and mountain snow.

Dig deeper:

The U.S. Drought Monitor’s report from the same time last year revealed some parts of California still fell into "abnormally dry" territory, particularly in the southeastern part of the state.

What's next:

Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, prompting the National Weather Service to issue weather advisories through the weekend. It will be breezy across the region and no rain is expected in the forecast over the next several days.

