High wind warnings in effect in Southern California through the weekend

Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue high wind warnings across the region through the weekend.

What we know:

While Santa Ana winds are expected to remain in the forecast through Thursday or Friday of next week, the most powerful winds of the event are expected over the next two days.

Weather Alerts

The wind event has prompted the NWS to issue weather alerts across Southern California.

Los Angeles County

The NWS has issued a Wind Advisory for some parts of Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu and surrounding areas such as the Pacific Palisades, Calabasas and Westlake Village, as well as parts of the San Fernando Valley. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph with the strongest winds expected in the hills. The alert expires on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Inland Empire

A Wind Advisory is in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside counties through 1 p.m. Sunday. The NWS encourages drivers to use caution along the 210 Freeway, Route 66 and the 10 Freeway below the Cajon Pass.

A High Wind Warning has been issued in the San Bernardino County Mountains, which includes Big Bear Lake, Wrightwood, Crestline, Running Springs and Lake Arrowhead. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph near the Cajon Pass, the NWS said. The advisory expires at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Orange County

A Wind Advisory is in effect in Orange County through 1 p.m. Saturday, with wind gusts possibly reaching between 35 and 55 mph. The strongest winds are expected east of the 5 Freeway near the foothills of the Santa Ana mountains, NWS forecasters said.

Ventura County

The Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Ventura County through 1 p.m. Sunday. This includes Simi Valley, Newbury Park, Moorpark and Thousand Oaks.

What's next:

FOX 11 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger said the entire Golden State will be rain-free for at least the next seven days as Southern California will also experience a warning trend.

In addition, for the first time since December 2020, the weekly drought monitor indicates that none of California is considered "abnormally dry."