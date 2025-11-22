Rainfall totals: LA logs 5th wettest November on record

The Brief The recent series of storms brought widespread heavy rain to Southern California, making it one of the wettest Novembers on record. Los Angeles saw 5.53" of rain this month.



The rain has moved on, clearing the way for sunny skies this Thanksgiving week. But the recent storm systems dumped widespread rain across Southern California—ranking this November among the wettest ever recorded.

Rain total records shattered

Los Angeles saw 5.53" of rain this month, all coming in the last eight days, which makes it the 5th wettest November on record, and the wettest since 1967.

The wettest November on record was in 1965 when LA received 9.68".

Earlier in the week, storm1 helped LA become the wettest November since the 1980s. Rainfall totals combined from all three storms pushed LA to become the wettest November since the 1960s.

According to FOX 11 meteorologist Adam Krueger, reliable weather records date back to 1877. Out of those 149 years, November 2025 ranks as the 5th wettest November.

5-day rainfall totals

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the National Weather Service released the following five-day rainfall totals.

LA Co. (Metropolitan)

Bel Air 3.42

Culver City 2.88

Beverly Hills 3.39

Hollywood Rsvr. 2.86

South Gate 2.52

La Habra Heights 2.36

Downtown Los Angeles 2.68

LA Co. (Valleys)

Agoura 1.46

Chatsworth Rsvr. 1.80

Canoga Park 0.87

Pacoima Dam 2.80

Hansen Dam 2.44

Newhall-Soledad Schl 2.29

Saugus 2.27

Del Valle 1.67

LA Co. (San Gabriel Valley)

L.A. City College 3.12

Eagle Rock Rsrv. 2.63

East Pasadena 2.29

Eaton Wash @ loftus 2.81

San Gabriel @ vly 2.66

Eaton Dam .25

Walnut Ck s.B. 1.46

Puddingstone div 1.49

Santa Fe Dam 1.65

Whittier Hills 2.61

Claremont 1.74

To view the full list, click here.