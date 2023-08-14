11 degrees that land high-paying jobs in California
LOS ANGELES - The average cost of living in California is on the rise, and with it, a demand for high-paying jobs in the state. According to a recent survey done by GoBankingRates.com, Californians need to make an average of $80,000 to live comfortably; and even more in metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and San Francisco.
With Back-to-School season in full swing, here are the top college degrees to obtain in California that will land both high-paying and sensible jobs.
11. Nursing
According to Nurse.org, some of the highest-paying jobs you can land with a nursing degree include:
- Certified nurse midwife: $112,830
- ICU nurse: $120,243
- General nurse practitioner: $120,680
- Certified registered nurse anesthesiologist: $195,610
10. Engineering
According to Indeed.com, some of the highest-paying engineering jobs include:
- Chemical engineer: $91,812
- Aeronautical engineer: $97,651
- Petroleum engineer: $124,247
- Data engineer: $128,585
According to BestColleges.com, some of the highest-earning business management careers include:
- Human resources manager: $126,230
- Sales manager: $127,490
- Financial manager: $131,710
- Computer and information systems manager: $159,010
8. Marketing
According to MediaJobs.com, some of the top-earning marketing positions include:
- Senior director of marketing: between $100,000 and $200,000
- Sales development managers: approximately $270,000
- Account management executive: between $130,000 and $250,000
- VP of marketing strategy and analysis: between $200,000 and $300,000
- Top executive for international marketing: between $250,000 and $300,000
7. Dentistry
According to U.S. News & World Report, the following are some of the top-paying jobs in dentistry:
- Dental hygienist: $81,360
- Prosthodontist: $143,730
- Physician: $231,500
- Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $311,460
According to ZipRecruiter, a computer science degree can land the following top-earning positions:
- Master software engineer: $141,647
- Computer data scientist: $152,724
- Computer software engineer: $173,283
5. Finance
According to Monster.com, some of the top-earning finance jobs include:
- Finance manager: $109,482
- Financial analyst: $125,766
- Tax director: $132,657
- Chief financial officer: between $300,000 and $400,000
According to PrimusWorkforce.com, some of the highest-paying jobs with an environmental science degree include:
- Sustainability manager: $81,232
- Water project manager: $102,711
- Hydraulic engineer: $107,446
- Urban planner: $117,320
According to ZipRecruiter, the following are some of the top-paying positions in pharmaceuticals:
- Pharmacist analyst: $126,180
- Pharmaceutical product development: $146,048
- Medical pharmaceutical: $146,396
2. Aviation
According to Vaughn College, an aviation degree can land one of the following top-earning jobs:
- Aerospace engineer: $83,000
- Air traffic controller: $85,000
- Commercial pilot: $113,000
- Aerospace program management: $183,000
1. Law
According to ZipRecruiter, some of the top-earning legal careers include:
- Patent attorney: between $122,000 and $216,000
- Trademark attorney: between $103,000 and $220,000
- Energy attorney: between $137,500 and $267,500