11 degrees that land high-paying jobs in California

The average cost of living in California is on the rise, and with it, a demand for high-paying jobs in the state. According to a recent survey done by GoBankingRates.com, Californians need to make an average of $80,000 to live comfortably; and even more in metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

With Back-to-School season in full swing, here are the top college degrees to obtain in California that will land both high-paying and sensible jobs.

11. Nursing

According to Nurse.org, some of the highest-paying jobs you can land with a nursing degree include:

Certified nurse midwife: $112,830

ICU nurse: $120,243

General nurse practitioner: $120,680

Certified registered nurse anesthesiologist: $195,610

10. Engineering

According to Indeed.com, some of the highest-paying engineering jobs include:

Chemical engineer: $91,812

Aeronautical engineer: $97,651

Petroleum engineer: $124,247

Data engineer: $128,585

9. Business Management

According to BestColleges.com, some of the highest-earning business management careers include:

Human resources manager: $126,230

Sales manager: $127,490

Financial manager: $131,710

Computer and information systems manager: $159,010

8. Marketing

According to MediaJobs.com, some of the top-earning marketing positions include:

Senior director of marketing: between $100,000 and $200,000

Sales development managers: approximately $270,000

Account management executive: between $130,000 and $250,000

VP of marketing strategy and analysis: between $200,000 and $300,000

Top executive for international marketing: between $250,000 and $300,000

7. Dentistry

According to U.S. News & World Report, the following are some of the top-paying jobs in dentistry:

Dental hygienist: $81,360

Prosthodontist: $143,730

Physician: $231,500

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $311,460

6. Computer Science

According to ZipRecruiter, a computer science degree can land the following top-earning positions:

Master software engineer: $141,647

Computer data scientist: $152,724

Computer software engineer: $173,283

5. Finance

According to Monster.com, some of the top-earning finance jobs include:

Finance manager: $109,482

Financial analyst: $125,766

Tax director: $132,657

Chief financial officer: between $300,000 and $400,000

4. Environmental Science

According to PrimusWorkforce.com, some of the highest-paying jobs with an environmental science degree include:

Sustainability manager: $81,232

Water project manager: $102,711

Hydraulic engineer: $107,446

Urban planner: $117,320

3. Pharmaceuticals

According to ZipRecruiter, the following are some of the top-paying positions in pharmaceuticals:

Pharmacist analyst: $126,180

Pharmaceutical product development: $146,048

Medical pharmaceutical: $146,396

2. Aviation

According to Vaughn College, an aviation degree can land one of the following top-earning jobs:

Aerospace engineer: $83,000

Air traffic controller: $85,000

Commercial pilot: $113,000

Aerospace program management: $183,000

1. Law

According to ZipRecruiter, some of the top-earning legal careers include: