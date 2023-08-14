Expand / Collapse search

11 degrees that land high-paying jobs in California

LOS ANGELES - The average cost of living in California is on the rise, and with it, a demand for high-paying jobs in the state. According to a recent survey done by GoBankingRates.com, Californians need to make an average of $80,000 to live comfortably; and even more in metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

With Back-to-School season in full swing, here are the top college degrees to obtain in California that will land both high-paying and sensible jobs.

11. Nursing

According to Nurse.org, some of the highest-paying jobs you can land with a nursing degree include:

  • Certified nurse midwife: $112,830
  • ICU nurse: $120,243
  • General nurse practitioner: $120,680
  • Certified registered nurse anesthesiologist: $195,610

10. Engineering

According to Indeed.com, some of the highest-paying engineering jobs include:

  • Chemical engineer: $91,812
  • Aeronautical engineer: $97,651
  • Petroleum engineer: $124,247
  • Data engineer: $128,585

9. Business Management

According to BestColleges.com, some of the highest-earning business management careers include:

  • Human resources manager: $126,230
  • Sales manager: $127,490
  • Financial manager: $131,710
  • Computer and information systems manager: $159,010

8. Marketing

According to MediaJobs.com, some of the top-earning marketing positions include:

  • Senior director of marketing: between $100,000 and $200,000
  • Sales development managers: approximately $270,000
  • Account management executive: between $130,000 and $250,000
  • VP of marketing strategy and analysis: between $200,000 and $300,000
  • Top executive for international marketing: between $250,000 and $300,000

7. Dentistry

According to U.S. News & World Report, the following are some of the top-paying jobs in dentistry:

  • Dental hygienist: $81,360
  • Prosthodontist: $143,730
  • Physician: $231,500
  • Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $311,460

6. Computer Science

According to ZipRecruiter, a computer science degree can land the following top-earning positions:

  • Master software engineer: $141,647
  • Computer data scientist: $152,724
  • Computer software engineer: $173,283

5. Finance

According to Monster.com, some of the top-earning finance jobs include:

  • Finance manager: $109,482
  • Financial analyst: $125,766
  • Tax director: $132,657
  • Chief financial officer: between $300,000 and $400,000

4. Environmental Science

According to PrimusWorkforce.com, some of the highest-paying jobs with an environmental science degree include:

  • Sustainability manager: $81,232
  • Water project manager: $102,711
  • Hydraulic engineer: $107,446
  • Urban planner: $117,320

3. Pharmaceuticals

According to ZipRecruiter, the following are some of the top-paying positions in pharmaceuticals:

  • Pharmacist analyst: $126,180
  • Pharmaceutical product development: $146,048
  • Medical pharmaceutical: $146,396

2. Aviation

According to Vaughn College, an aviation degree can land one of the following top-earning jobs:

  • Aerospace engineer: $83,000
  • Air traffic controller: $85,000
  • Commercial pilot: $113,000
  • Aerospace program management: $183,000

1. Law

According to ZipRecruiter, some of the top-earning legal careers include:

  • Patent attorney: between $122,000 and $216,000
  • Trademark attorney: between $103,000 and $220,000
  • Energy attorney: between $137,500 and $267,500