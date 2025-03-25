California city named one of the best places to live in America

The Brief Two California regions ranked on Niche's 2025 Best Places to Live rankings. The rankings are based on factors including quality of local schools, crime rates, and housing trends. Colonial Village, a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, ranked first on the list.



One single California city ranked among the top 5 in Niche's 2025 "Best Places to Live" ranking - is it where you live?

What we know:

Santa Monica's City Center secured the #5 spot on the list, jumping a whopping 399 positions from the previous year, according to Niche.

Santa Monica's City Center scored well for nightlife and outdoor activities but received lower marks for housing and cost of living. Located in Los Angeles County, it is home to popular attractions such as the Santa Monica Pier and Third Street Promenade.

The only other Southern California city to make the list was Mid-City.

Niche's annual rankings are based on public data from sources like the Education Department, U.S. Census Bureau, and FBI, alongside reviews and survey responses. The methodology considers factors such as cost of living, higher education rates, housing, public schools, and diversity.

By the numbers:

According to the 2025 rankings, most City Center residents rent their homes, with a median rent of $2,719.

The median household income is $96,802, with the majority holding a bachelor's degree.

This shows an improvement from the 2024 rankings, where the median rent was $3,386 and the median household income was $63,211.

How Other Cities Ranked:

Santa Monica's City Center is the only California neighborhood to make the top 5 in Niche's rankings.

Other California regions on the list include Palo Alto's Evergreen Park (#21) and College Terrace (#32), as well as Mid-City in Santa Monica (#38) and University South in Palo Alto (#49).

