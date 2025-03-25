This California city just banned digital-only coupons at grocery stores

The Brief The Grocery Pricing Transparency Ordinance bans digital-only coupons. It aims to ensure equal access to grocery store discounts for all residents. Grocers must provide paper coupons in-store, allowing customers without smartphones or internet access to benefit from the same deals.



The San Diego City Council has passed an ordinance prohibiting grocery stores from offering digital-only deals, aiming to ensure equitable access to discounts for all residents.

Known as the Grocery Pricing Transparency Ordinance, it is the first of its kind in the U.S. and seeks to bridge the digital divide affecting vulnerable populations, such as the elderly.

What we know:

The ordinance, proposed by City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera and supported by Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert, targets the issue of digital-only discounts that disadvantage those without internet access or digital literacy.

It requires grocery stores to offer the same deals to all customers, regardless of their ability to access digital platforms.

According to the law, stores must offer in-store paper versions of all digital deals.

The ordinance applies to all major grocery store chains in the city and goes into effect next year.

The backstory:

Digital-only deals have become increasingly common, with many grocery stores offering discounts exclusively through apps or online platforms.

This practice has raised concerns about accessibility, particularly for seniors, low-income households, and nonnative English speakers who may lack internet access or familiarity with digital tools.

By the numbers:

39% of Americans over the age of 65 don’t own a smartphone, and 25% don’t use the internet at all, according to Pew Research.

What they're saying:

"Ensuring equitable access to discount pricing is not just about affordability—it's about fairness," said Councilmember von Wilpert. "This ordinance will make sure that all consumers, low-income and senior populations that might not have access or have the understanding to utilize new technology, have the opportunity to benefit from the same savings that help families make ends meet. I want to thank Council President Elo-Rivera for his partnership and work on this important ordinance."

"This may seem like a minor issue, but it is not minor to ensure equitable opportunity for cost savings for all consumers, especially those who may not have access to technology or need alternatives due to disabilities or other reasons," said Paul Downey, CEO of Serving Seniors. "These measures are meaningful to people trying to survive on low or fixed incomes when every penny counts."

AARP California praised the ordinance as a win for financial fairness.

"On behalf of over 250,000 AARP members in San Diego, AARP California supports this proposal to expand access to savings at grocery stores. Ensuring that discounts are available to everyone, not just those using digital platforms, is essential for promoting fairness, especially for older adults and others who may face challenges with technology."

What's next:

The ordinance will have a second reading in April, and if passed, grocery stores will be required to display notices at checkout registers, ensuring that discounts are available to all customers.