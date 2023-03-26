These are the best places to live in California: report

A new survey reveals a handful of California cities ranked high among the "Best Places to Live" in the United States, with two even making the top ten, according to Niche.

Berkeley (No. 6) and Irvine (No. 7) were the two cities that ranked in the top tier, up from their spots last year. The other California cities to make the top 20 in the list were all located in the Bay Area - San Francisco, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara.

Nationwide, Cambridge, Massachusetts topped the list. Home to Harvard, Cambridge was said to offer "an urban feel" with plenty of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, parks, and a good selection of public schools.

Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from sources such as the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability and more.

