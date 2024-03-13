California beauty store worker trying to stop robbers thrown to ground; Victim in need of heart transplant

A beauty store worker is fighting for her life at the hospital after she was brutally attacked by a group of suspected robbers in Commerce.

Marlene Sandoval, 32, tried to stop a group of suspects from robbing the M Beauty store on Whittier Boulevard on Wednesday, March 6. The group of women targeting Sandoval's business began viciously attacking her – pulling her hair and then throwing her to the ground.

FOX 11 spoke with Marlene's dad, Enrique Sandoval, outside the hospital on March 12.

"Those girls are having no respect for human being," Enrique Sandoval said of the group of women who attacked his daughter.

The attack happened as Marlene Sandoval tried to stop her business from being looted. Now, Marlene is in ICU and is in desperate need for a heart transplant.

The four suspects remain on the run as of March 12. Those looking to help Marlene and her family can click here for more information.