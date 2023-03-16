California among top 2 most expensive states to own and maintain a car

If you find car expenses add up more in California than in other states, a new study backs up your theory.

Technically, California and Nevada are tied when it comes to the most expensive states to own and maintain a car, according to a study done by Forbes Advisor using data from AAA.

The average California car owner spends nearly $900 a month for expenses, which include car payments, fuel maintenance, repairs, and insurance. Overall, it all adds up to $10,728 a year.

Nevada has the third-highest gas prices in the nation and car owners in the Silver State pay about $900 more a year in car insurance than in any other state.

SUGGESTED: Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world

In general, owning a car on the West Coast is costly.

Other states that ranked in the top 10 were:

3. Colorado

4. Florida

5. Alaska

6. Maryland

7. Georgia

8. New Mexico

9. Louisiana

10. A three-way tie between Washington, Wyoming and Texas

Conversely, six of the 10 least expensive states for car ownership are in the Midwest, including Ohio, Iowa, and Kansas.

SUGGESTED: California cities where having roommates save the most money

Some suggested ways to trim down costs include reducing gas usage, shopping around for the best insurance rates, and staying on top of your car maintenance.

View the study here.